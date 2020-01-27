Ishant Sharma Takes Dolly Parton Challenge And Wife Pratima Would Be Quite Happy With The Result (View Funny Post)

Ishant Sharma takes Dolly Parton Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Ishant Sharma)

The Dolly Parton Challenge has become the latest trend on social media and netizens are certainly enjoying taking up the task. In the challenge, one has post a collaged image of his profile picture on different social media sites like Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Tinder. The meme format is certainly going viral. However, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has accepted the challenge in a slightly different manner which will leave in splits. The 31-year old speedster took to his Instagram page and shared the collaged pic in the meme format. However, in the Tinder slot, he placed a snap of him along with his wife Pratima Singh and the caption of the post was even more hilarious. #DollyPartonChallenge Trends Online! Celebrities to Pets, Netizens Participate by Posting Funny Memes.

“Had to keep up with the challenge, so here is my version. Also, I am happily married to @pratima0808 & she would definitely kill me if I am on tinder,” wrote the 96-Test veteran on the social media website. Well, the post was certainly rib-tickling and one certainly can’t control his laughter after looking at the picture. The two love-birds, who tied knots back in 2016, have been quite active on social media and doesn’t shy in displaying their love for each other. Most of their pictures are nothing but adorable. However, this post by the veteran bowler will leave you in splits. Ishant Sharma Injury Update: Indian Pacer Doubtful For New Zealand Tour, Advised Six Week Rest.

See Post:

As on now, Ishant is recovering from Grade 3 tear which he sustained during the Delhi vs Vidarbha match in Ranji Trophy 2019-20. He is also even doubtful to participate in the upcoming India vs New Zealand Test series. Well, the pacer has been sensational in the past year and thus, the team management will want him to regain full fitness ahead of the important series.