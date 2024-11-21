Jofra Archer has been one of the prime bowlers for his sides – both at an international level and club level. The star pacer suffered some injury setbacks and to protect him from further injuries ahead of the upcoming prestigious Ashes series, the England Cricket Board denied him NOC for the IPL. The 29-year-old also prioritised his national duty and had initially given the auction a miss to finetune his preparations. But missing the IPL 2025 mega auction would have meant Archer would be banned from participating in the next year’s IPL auction as well. But now as per the report, the ECB has granted the star pacer NOC and will be part of the upcoming IPL auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: From David Warner to Marcus Stoinis, Take a Look at Top Five Australian Star Cricketers in Indian Premier League Players Auction List.

Cricket broadcaster Matt Kabir Floyd said on the It’s Not Just Cricket, “Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were on the initial longlist for the auction but then weren’t on the shortlist and it turns out by the sounds of it that the ECB have denied them NOCs. I am hearing there are some negotiations going on right now between the BCCI, the ECB and the agents.” 'Baba Ki Jay Hooo...' Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar Following His Prediction of Pacer's Price Drop At IPL 2025 Mega Auction (See Instagram Story).

According to earlier reports, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were not initially granted the NOC. While Jofra now has received a chance to play in IPL 2025, it is understood that Wood has decided against trying his chances in the IPL 2025 Auction. Archer is set to add to the 574 cricketers (366 Indians and 208 overseas) that were listed by the BCCI last Friday. The IPL 2025 auction will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25.

