Mohammed Shami is one of the priced assets for any IPL franchise and in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction, Shami has registered for a base price of Rs 2 crore. He was picked by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for Rs 6.25 crore. Sanjay Manjrekar predicted that the star would be sold at a lower value during his recent interview. Hitting back at the prediction, Mohammed Shami shared an Instagram story and wrote, “Baba ki jay ho, Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kaam ayega” (hail 'baba', save a little knowledge for your future, it will be useful) see the Instagram story below. Sanjay Manjrekar Reflects on Mohammed Shami’s Recent Injury Issues and Their Impact on IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Mohammed Shami Hits Back at Sanjay Manjrekar in His Instagram Story

Screengrab of Mohammed Shami's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

