Manish Pandey’s ‘Unfair’ Exclusion From Playing XI In India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Irks Netizens, See Reactions
Manish Pandey (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In-form player Manish Pandey has been left out of the playing XI from India vs New Zealand ODI match and the decision has certainly irked the cricket fans. The right-handed batsman has played some crucial knocks in recent times and was expected to get a long run in the team. Many experts and cricket pundits thought that the right-handed batsman is the right man to bat at number six as he can aggregate runs at a rapid pace and also has the ability to rescue the side from a top-order collapse. In fact, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar termed Pandey as an ideal replacement for MS Dhoni. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Speaking of Pandey’s recent performances, the 30-year old has plundered a mountain of runs in the domestic runs and even guided Karnataka to the title in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. Due to his stellar run, he got a chance in the Indian playing XI and played some good knocks there too. In fact, he saved India from collapse during the fourth T20I against New Zealand and scored a well-compiled half-century. However, the team management decided to go with Kedar Jadhav to bat at number six and the selection hasn’t gone down well with the netizens and they termed the decision ‘unfair.’ Check out some reactions below.

Speaking of the match, Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, debutant pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw came out to open the innings. Well, Virat Kohli and Co will eye to extend their golden run and clinch the ODI series too while the Kiwis will fight to avoid another setback at their own den.