Manish Pandey’s ‘Unfair’ Exclusion From Playing XI In India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 Irks Netizens, See Reactions

Manish Pandey (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In-form player Manish Pandey has been left out of the playing XI from India vs New Zealand ODI match and the decision has certainly irked the cricket fans. The right-handed batsman has played some crucial knocks in recent times and was expected to get a long run in the team. Many experts and cricket pundits thought that the right-handed batsman is the right man to bat at number six as he can aggregate runs at a rapid pace and also has the ability to rescue the side from a top-order collapse. In fact, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar termed Pandey as an ideal replacement for MS Dhoni. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Speaking of Pandey’s recent performances, the 30-year old has plundered a mountain of runs in the domestic runs and even guided Karnataka to the title in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. Due to his stellar run, he got a chance in the Indian playing XI and played some good knocks there too. In fact, he saved India from collapse during the fourth T20I against New Zealand and scored a well-compiled half-century. However, the team management decided to go with Kedar Jadhav to bat at number six and the selection hasn’t gone down well with the netizens and they termed the decision ‘unfair.’ Check out some reactions below.

Fans Not Happy!!

India has dropped Manish Pandey yet again and nobody is going to talk about him or get to see him for years again I guess. I don't see why he's dropped? Why does he get ignored despite performing well? #NZvIND — Captain Right (@DabidiiDibidee) February 5, 2020

Netizens Want Answer!!

It's unfair with the selection of Manish Pandey, he has been so consistent while he got the opportunities. — Mithun G (@mithunnagu) February 5, 2020

More Bashing!!

England are already moving away from some of their core from CWC 2019 as they are looking beyond Moeen, Plunkett and Adil Rashid keeping CWC 2023 in mind. And then, there is India who are still picking Kedar Jadhav over Manish Pandey or Rishabh Pant in the XI#staraikelungal — Thulasi Raja (@thulasisri93) February 5, 2020

'Unfair' Selection!!

What's the purpose for selecting #kedarjadhav ??? Lots of younstars who waiting for their opportunity ... Why ignoring Manish #pandey again ?? What he did wrong .. @BCCI 😡 — Vp (@vichu4646) February 5, 2020

Last One!!

Manish Pandey should be given chance at any cost as nobody has right to cull his talent,@BCCI Pls keep out @imVkohli for some time? — Manju (@PapannaM) February 5, 2020

Speaking of the match, Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, debutant pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw came out to open the innings. Well, Virat Kohli and Co will eye to extend their golden run and clinch the ODI series too while the Kiwis will fight to avoid another setback at their own den.