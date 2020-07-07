Former India captain MS Dhoni turns 39 today. The wicket-keeper batsman was born on July 07, 1981, in Ranchi. Dhoni made his debut for India in 2004 and cemented his place in the Indian team with a century in One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan. He was subsequently handed Test and T20I debut as well. Dhoni soon emerged as an important player in the Indian line-up and just three years into his career; he was named captain of ODI and T20I teams. In 2008, Dhoni took over Anil Kumble as Test captain. Under Dhoni, India achieved number one ranking for the first time in Tests, apart from winning 200T World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Three MSD Captaincy Records Which Will Be Tough to Break for Virat Kohli and Future Indian Skippers.

Meanwhile, as Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was one of the trending topics on Twitter. Not just fans, but former and current cricketers wished the world-cup winning Indian captain on his birthday. MS Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter As Former India Captain Celebrates his 39th Birthday.

Captain Kohli

Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/i9zR4Zb5A3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2020

Sehwag's in his Trademark Style

Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/T9Bj7G32BI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav Pens Down his Thoughts

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

Krunal Pandya Chips in as Well

Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around 😎 #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/7gzHcdLWZT — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 7, 2020

Shreyas Iyer Adds Helicopter Emoji

The 'Gabbar' Wish

Birthday wishes to a legend of the sport 😎 Happy birthday Mahi Bhai 🎉🥳 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/3Qb9uqr5ii — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 7, 2020

Very Very Special Wish

Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose composure and patience continues to be an inspiration. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/h1EXP6aohR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2020

Kuldeep's Straight One

Happy birthday Mahi bhai. I hope you have a wonderful and a fantastic day. Thank you for being such an amazing human being. God bless you. ❤️💯 pic.twitter.com/BZ1Za759FM — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 6, 2020

Aakashvani

The Finisher. The Keeper. The Skipper. Once in a lifetime cricketer. Happy Birthday, MSD 🙌 #HappyBirthdayDhoni Here’s a small tribute to your class https://t.co/aoO331rNaY #aakashvani — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 7, 2020

Dhoni is in the twilight of his career, and he last played for India last year in the 2019 World Cup. He was set to make a comeback on the cricket field in the Indian Premier League 2020, but the tournament has been indefinitely postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).