Former India captain MS Dhoni turns 39 today. The wicket-keeper batsman was born on July 07, 1981, in Ranchi. Dhoni made his debut for India in 2004 and cemented his place in the Indian team with a century in One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan. He was subsequently handed Test and T20I debut as well. Dhoni soon emerged as an important player in the Indian line-up and just three years into his career; he was named captain of ODI and T20I teams. In 2008, Dhoni took over Anil Kumble as Test captain. Under Dhoni, India achieved number one ranking for the first time in Tests, apart from winning 200T World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Three MSD Captaincy Records Which Will Be Tough to Break for Virat Kohli and Future Indian Skippers.

Meanwhile, as Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was one of the trending topics on Twitter. Not just fans, but former and current cricketers wished the world-cup winning Indian captain on his birthday. MS Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter As Former India Captain Celebrates his 39th Birthday.

Captain Kohli

Sehwag's in his Trademark Style

Kedar Jadhav Pens Down his Thoughts

Krunal Pandya Chips in as Well

Shreyas Iyer Adds Helicopter Emoji

The 'Gabbar' Wish

Very Very Special Wish

Kuldeep's Straight One

Aakashvani

Dhoni is in the twilight of his career, and he last played for India last year in the 2019 World Cup. He was set to make a comeback on the cricket field in the Indian Premier League 2020, but the tournament has been indefinitely postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).