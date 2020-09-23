MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings last night played their second game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in the IPL 2020. MS Dhoni was seen blazing guns in the second innings and slammed a few towering sixes. One of them ended up landing on the streets if Sharjah. A fan who happened to pass by the stadium was quick enough to spot the same and he walked away with the ball and the official account of the Indian Premier League shared the video of the same on social media. MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings ended up being on the losing side by 16 runs. RR vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Sanju Samson's Fastest Fifty, Record Sixes in the Match and Other Stats As Rajasthan Royals Register 16-Run Win.

The game began with the Yellow Army winning the toss and electing to field first. After a quick wicket of Yasshavi Jaiswal, it was Sanju Samson and Steve Smith who shifted gears and were soon seen taking on the bowlers. Samson slammed 74 runs from 32 balls and RR captain 69 from 47. Jofra Archer also joined the party and slammed four sixes and thus ushered the team to a total of 216 runs. Chennai comparatively had a bad start and kept losing wickets one after another. Faf du Plessis scored 72 from 37 balls whereas CSK skipper remained unbeaten scoring 29 from 17 deliveries. This is when Dhoni hit a powerful six and the fan walked away with the ball home.

Check out the video below:

However, MS Dhoni and Faf Du Plessis' heroics were not enough for taking the team home and Chennai Super Kings fell 16 runs short. In the end, it was a great game of cricket where the fans thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

