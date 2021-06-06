Netherlands and Ireland meet in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) with series on line. Netherlands won the opening encounter by one run and then Ireland drew level with eight wicket victory. Meanwhile, fans searching for NED vs IRE Dream11 team for third ODI can scroll down below. Dhaka Premier League 2021: BCB Investigating Bubble Breach Involving Shakib Al Hasan’s Team Mohammedan Sporting Club.

After a narrow loss in the first ODI, Ireland bounced back to register a victory in the second ODI. Set paltry of 158 runs, Ireland reached it in 43 overs with eight wickets in hand. Joshua Little and Craig Young picked four wickets each to help Ireland restrict the hosts to a low score.

NED vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Scott Edwards (NED), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) can be selected as the keepers.

NED vs IRE, 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Stephan Myburgh (NED), Paul Stirling (IRE), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Max O’Dowd (NED) can be selected as the batsmen.

NED vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Pieter Seelar (NED) can be selected as the all-rounder.

NED vs IRE, 1st ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bo wlers – Timm van der Gugten (NED), Joshua Little (IRE), Logan van Beek (NED) and Craig Young can be selected as the bowlers.

Paul Stirling (IRE) can be selected as the captain of your team while Max O’Dowd (NED) could be named as the vice-captain of your IRE vs NED Dream11 Team.

Squads:

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar(c), Scott Edwards(w), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Timm van der Gugten, Tobias Visee, Fred Klaassen, Musa Ahmed.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, William Porterfield, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White.

