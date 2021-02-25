Action in the shortest format of the game continues as New Zealand are set take on Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series. The encounter takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday (February 25). Kane Williamson’s men registered a comprehensive 53-run win in the first game and would be high on confidence. On the other hand, the visitors would be raring for redemption, but they need to take the field with a précised plan to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of NZ vs AUS match. NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Coming to the events of the opening T20I, New Zealand posted 184/5 after electing to bat first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Devon Conway was Kiwi’s stand-out performer with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 99 off 59 deliveries. Chasing the challenging total, Australia never really looked in the contest as dashers like Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis got out on single-digit scores. Veteran leg-spinner Ish Sodhi scalped a four-wicket haul as the Aussies got bundled out for 131 runs. However, it would be interesting to see if the home team will extend their dominance or the Aussies will bounce back. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. ‘Devon Conway Is Just 4 Days Late’: R Ashwin Reacts as New Zealand Dasher Scores Blazing 99 Against Australia Days After IPL 2021 Players Auction.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 2021 Schedule and Match Timings:

The match will be held at the University Oval in Dunedin on February 25 (Thursday). As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the game gets underway at 6:30 am IST. The toss will happen half an hour before the match.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters who will be broadcasting the match.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 2021 Live Streaming Online:

Fans can get the live score updates of NZ vs NZ 2nd T20I match 2021 on FanCode App. However, the fans will have to pay a nominal fee for this. The details of the same will be available on the app.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

