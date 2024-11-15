Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket on November 15, 1989, against the Pakistan national cricket team in 1989 at Karachi. Aged just above 16, Sachin Tendulkar was up against one of the most feared bowling line-ups that included Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Abdul Qadir. Coming at number six, Sachin made 15 runs in his first outing with the help of 2 boundaries. Fans recalled the day and lauded young Tendulkar who stayed on the field despite getting hit on the nose. 'Mai Pairon Mai Gir Gaya Unke', Virat Kohli Recalls His First Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar In Indian Dressing Room As Teammates Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Others Played Prank on Him (Watch Video).

Fan Requesting to Reserve the Special Date

15th November , Sachin Tendulkar Graced International Cricket for very first Time,debuted the same day way back in 1989 as a 16 year old kid,15th NOV should be revered as a date when Cricketing GOD TRANSCENDED the World of Cricket and changed it forever ♥️♥️♥️ Sachinnn Sachinnn♥️ pic.twitter.com/DTkmI9bbw6 — Abhinandan (@Abhinandan6638) November 15, 2024

Fan Share Rare Clip of Match

#OnthisDay 1989. Two all-time greats took their bows in the drawn Test match between Pakistan and India in Karachi. Sachin Tendulkar aged just 16 years 205 days was bowled for 15 by Waqar Younis who was making his Test debut at the age of 17 years 364 days #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kr3odLjlPz — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 15, 2019

Fan Sharing Sachin Tendulkar's Old Photo

Today 15 November 1989 the great Sachin Tendulkar debut at the age of 16 years & rest is history #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/YUCNoVz837 — Amarjeet Singh (@nimrit2012) November 15, 2024

'Begining of Illustrious Career'

ON This Day 1989 November 15 Sachin Tendulkar God made his Test debut , against Pakistan in Karachi at just 16 years and 205 days old ¹. This was a historic moment, marking the beginning of an illustrious career that would see him become one of the greatest batsmen in cricket pic.twitter.com/icr3bdI9p4 — MY GOD TENDULKAR DHONI FOREVER 👏 (@KaranDhoni58296) November 15, 2024

Fan Reminding other Legendary Debutant

35 years ago today, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their Test debuts in Karachi as teens. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 Their paths began here, and the rest is history! ✨#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/c0bx5XPa3L — Muhammad Sami (@mrsami96) November 15, 2024

