Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket on November 15, 1989, against the Pakistan national cricket team in 1989 at Karachi. Aged just above 16, Sachin Tendulkar was up against one of the most feared bowling line-ups that included Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Abdul Qadir. Coming at number six, Sachin made 15 runs in his first outing with the help of 2 boundaries. Fans recalled the day and lauded young Tendulkar who stayed on the field despite getting hit on the nose. 'Mai Pairon Mai Gir Gaya Unke', Virat Kohli Recalls His First Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar In Indian Dressing Room As Teammates Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Others Played Prank on Him (Watch Video).

