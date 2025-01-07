The T20 season is back and so is the SA20 for their third consecutive season. Launched in 2023, SA20 has earned its place in the global T20 map with the quality of cricket and the fan experience it offers in a very short time. South Africa cricket's economy has also received a boost from the competition and it has reflected in their performance across formats as they have now made it to the final of the World Test Championship after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. SA20 is a very competitive with six franchises with their origins in the IPL and as a result enjoying a pre-established rivalry which has spread like a fish to water in the South African fans as well. SA20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Africa T20 League Season 3.

It was the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have won the first two editions of the SA20 and will be aiming for a third this season in 2025. The SA20 2025 commences from January 2025 and will be played across Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Centurion and Paarl. This time for the first time in the competition's history, an Indian will also play in SA20 as retired Dinesh Karthik is also set to make his appearance in the league for Paarl Royals. The SA20 has already made its place among viewers despite competition from the likes of BBL, BPL, ILT20 and fans eager to know the live streaming and live telecast info of the SA 2025 will get the entire details here.

How to Watch SA20 2025 Live Telecast in India?

JioStar holds the broadcast rights of SA2025 and now instead of Sports18 solely broadcasting the SA20, it will be jointly telecasted in Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing option of the SA20 2025 will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming viewing option details, fans can scroll down. SA20 2025: AB de Villiers Believes Sunrisers Eastern Cape Can Complete a Hat-Trick of Titles.

How to Watch SA20 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Now that Star Sports will provide live telecast of SA20 2025 in India, JioCinema will no longer provide the live streaming of South African T20 league matches. For SA20 2025 live streaming online fans will have to access Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Whether Hotstar will provide SA20 2025 live streaming online for free or not it remains to be seen.

