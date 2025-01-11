Women's Ashes 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: England and Australia women's teams will reignite their historic rivalry in the Women's Ashes 2025, which gets underway from January 12 onwards in Australia. The Women's Ashes 2025 will start with a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is and it will come to an end with the only Test, which will be starting from January 30. Two of the best teams in women's cricket in Australia and England are set to lock horns in what would be an epic showdown for the battle for supremacy in the sport. Heather Knight and her England women's national cricket team will look to put up a tough fight against Alyssa Healy and her Australia women's national cricket team. Australia Squads For Women's Ashes Series 2025 Announced: Alyssa Healy to Lead, Sophie Molineux to Miss Upcoming ODI and T20I Matches Against England.

The Women's Ashes 2025 is set to have a point system, like the previous edition 2023, which ended in an 8-8 draw. Here's how it will work. A total of 16 points are up for grabs in Women's Ashes 2025 with the division being two points for each for white ball matches and four points for Tests. As mentioned above, there would be six white-ball matches played in Women's Ashes 2025 and one Test match. Should the Test match end in a draw, the teams will share four points each while any tied white-ball match, will lead to England and Australia sharing two points each.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Women's Ashes 2025 in India?

Star Sports will provide Women's Ashes 2025 live telecast in India. In 2022, Disney Star had secured the rights to provide broadcast of men's as well as women's international matches in Australia for seven years and the same will be applicable for the Women's Ashes 2025 as well, that kickstarts with the ODI series in North Sydney. Fans looking to watch the Women's Ashes 2025 live telecast in India can do so on the Star Sports Network. Cricket Couple: Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy Share Wholesome Insights Into Their Married Life (Watch Video).

How to Watch Women's Ashes 2025 Live Streaming in India?

With Star Sports as the official broadcast partner, fans will find Women's Ashes 2025 live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans in India, looking for an online viewing option, can watch Women's Ashes 2025 live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but after purchasing a subscription.

