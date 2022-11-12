The much-awaited final of the T20I World Cup 2022 is almost here as unpredictable Pakistan (PAK) takes on potent England (ENG) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 13 November (Sunday). The high-octane clash between the two teams will kick-start at 01:30 PM. Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs PAK T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Melbourne

Pakistan made it to the final of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2022 through remarkable circumstances. From being at the brink of elimination at one point in super 12 stage to now being at the edge of almost repeating the 1992 world cup history at the same venue, against the same opponent, it's been a mystical journey for the green shirts in this world cup. Pakistan vanquished New Zealand in the semi-final by 7 wickets after the famous opening duo Rizwan-Babar set an ideal start to the chase of 153 runs. Meanwhile, England's skipper Jos Buttler led from the front in the crucial semi-final against India along with the star batter Alex Hales, to stitch a record 170-run opening partnership in the T20I World Cup history and lead the team to a comprehensive 10-run victory.

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG) and Mohammad Haris (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Alex Hales (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK) and Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Curran (ENG) and Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be our all-rounders

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Mark Wood (ENG) could form the bowling attack

PAK vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Muhammad Haris (PAK),Alex Hales (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Curran (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Mark Wood (ENG).

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shadab Khan (PAK) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2022 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).