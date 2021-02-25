Punjab Kings' batting coach Wasim Jaffer has shared a hilarious post on social media after James Neesham smacked 45 runs from 16 balls against Australia in the second T20I game. So here’s what happened. The official account of Team New Zealand posted a shot of Neesham which is more often called the ‘palti hit.’ They captioned the video with the words, “So what do we call this @JimmyNeesh? #NZvAUS.” They also used an emoji which implied that they were thinking about the name of the shot. Wasim Jaffer who obviously saw the post responded with a hilarious meme. RCB Trolled With Funny Memes As Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams & Kane Richardson Jointly Concede 132 Runs Against New Zealand in 2nd T20I Match (Read Tweets).

As we all know that Punjab Kings had released the New Zealand batsman ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions. Neesham was under the scanner for his poor performance in the IPL 2020. He featured in five games and could only score 19 runs. His highest score in the tournament was 10 runs. Needless to say that the fans and the franchisee were quite upset with his performance. This year Neeshan has been roped in by the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the IPL 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Jaffer:

Also here is the reaction from his current team:

👊 Smacking 45*(16) including 6️⃣ sixes to lift NZ's total up to a mammoth 219 🔥 🛡️ Defending 15 runs in the final over claiming 2️⃣ crucial wickets 🙌 Paltan, give us a 👍 if you are excited to see @JimmyNeesh in the Blue & Gold 😍💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #NZvAUS @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/SHuCPTUgFh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2021

Neesham, during the course of his innings, slammed one boundary and six maximums and thus played an important role in making the team reach a total of 219 runs.

