Australia lost the second T20I game against New Zealand by four runs as their bowlers continued to have a bad outing. Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson conceded 132 runs against New Zealand and thus their team ended up being on the losing side. However, it wasn’t just the Australian team who bore the brunt of the players’ performances but also their IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore that ended up being trolled once again. So all three players have been roped in by the RCB for the IPL 2021. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral as Glenn Maxwell Fails Terribly Against New Zealand After Bagging INR 14.25 Crore from Virat Kohli-Led Team in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

To top it all even Glenn Maxwell who came up with a heavy price tag of Rs 14.25 crore failed to delivery as he made way to the pavilion on the score of 3 runs. Sams who ended up having one wicket in his kitty bowled his full quota of overs and gave away 46 runs, Kane Richardson conceded 43 but he did get three wickets. Zampa on the other hand bowled the full quota of overs and gave away 43 runs He ended up having one wicket. Thus most of the players from RCB had a bad outing. Only Josh Philippe was the one who scored 45 runs.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweets trolling RCB:

these RCB fans literally said Jamieson has raw pace and was a steal in the auction. — Archit. (@IndianJoeyy) February 25, 2021

Another one

Jammesion 😂😂😂 rcb waale be like pic.twitter.com/1ZeoKaAEA5 — YashJain (@YashJai70207912) February 25, 2021

RCB Fans right now

RCB Fans Right now: pic.twitter.com/LvQZJ7rf1u — Nasir Iqbal 🇵🇰 (@Mr_Maverick9) February 25, 2021

Last one

From team New Zealand we had Martin Guptil who scored 97 runs and skipper Kane Williamson chipped in with 53 runs. New Zealand had posted a total of 219 runs on the board and Australian fell short by four runs.

