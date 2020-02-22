Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of QUE vs PES on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators)

Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi in match four of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019-20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 22, 2020 (Saturday). The defending champions Quetta Gladiators, got off to a perfect start in their opening game of the tournament with a three-wicket win while the Peshawar Zlami suffered a tough loss in their first game of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 5, can scroll down below for more details. Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Gladiators got their title defence underway with a win in the opening game of the tournament against Islamabad United as they registered a three-wicket win. Mohammad Hasnain and Azam Khan were the two star performers for Gladiators in that match. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi suffered a narrow defeat as they fell short by 10 runs in their chase of 202 runs set by the Karachi Kings. Liam Livingstone and Kamran Akmal played brilliantly but were unable to take their team over the line. PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Official Spotted Using Mobile Phone in Dugout During Match Against Peshawar Zalmi Stokes Controversy.

When to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The PSL 2020 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on February 22, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled timing of 02:30 pm IST and 02:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match in PSL 2020 will be telecasted in DSport as it holds the broadcast rights of the competition in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fan fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Both teams have some great players in their team and it will be an interesting clash as the sides will be looking for a win in this clash. Australian power-hitter Shae Watson will be the key player for the Gladiators’ if they want to register back-to-back wins meanwhile, Tom Banton will be an important player for Peshawar Zalmi.