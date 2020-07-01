Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently named India's Most Valuable Test Player in 21st century by Wisden magazine. Also, he is the second most valuable player Test player worldwide, after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. The southpaw was nothing but delighted after achieving the feat as he took to his official Instagram account and thanked everyone who contributed during his journey. Jadeja expressed gratitude towards his coaches, family, fans and said that he aims to give his best for the nation. Fans were also touched the Jadeja’s heart-whelming message as they filled the comment section with praises. Ravindra Jadeja Named India’s Most Valuable Test Player in 21st Century by Wisden.

“Thank you Wisden India for naming me the 'Most Valuable Player'. I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, fans and well wishers for your support as I aim to give my best for our country. Jai Hind,” wrote the 31-year-old while sharing one his pictures during a Test match. Meanwhile, have a look at the post.

View Post:

Making his Test debut in December 2012, Jadeja didn’t take long in cementing his place in the side. His accurate bowling rattled many prominent batting line-ups while he is more than handy with the bat in the lower order. Also, one can’t ignore his valuable contribution as a fielder. So, far, Jadeja has registered 1869 runs and scalped 213 wickets from 49 Test matches. He is also the fastest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets.

With being just 31, a lot of cricket is certainly left in the star all-rounder and he’ll like to add many more feathers in his already illustrious hat. His next Test assignment will get underway when India will tour Australia later this year for a four-match Test series.

