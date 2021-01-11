Fans called for the Indian team management to play Rishabh Pant as a specialist batsman and Wriddhiman Saha as the wicket-keeper after Pant played a wonderful knock of 97 runs on day 5 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. The 23-year-old played a blinder of an innings to keep India’s hopes of winning the Test alive. His knock was studded with 12 boundaries and three maximums and as long as Pant was in the crease, India stood with a chance of scripting a famous victory on Australian soil. But with Pant dropping two catches in the Test match and Saha showing his brilliance with the gloves in the second innings, fans feel paying Pant as a specialist batsman and Saha as the wicketkeeper would be the right call. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 5 Live Score Updates.

Saha was initially not part of the playing XI for the third Test but came as a substitute keeper to replace Pant after the latter had coped a blow on his left elbow while batting. Pant was later taken for scans on day 3 of the Test and did not keep wickets in the entire second innings. But came out to bat on day 5 and played a brilliant knock. Saha, in his role as a substitute keeper, took four catches. Rishabh Pant Misses Century by Three Runs! Twitterati Salute Young Batsman for Marvellous Knock Despite Elbow Blow During IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5.

The senior Saha has always been seen as the safer option with the gloves while Pant is seen as the better batsman. Both players have often been trolled for their lacking in the other department. While Pant often faces the heat for dropping catches, Saha is trolled for failing to score runs with the bat. Take a look at how Twitter urged the team management to make a sensible decision and play both in the playing XI.

Rishabh Pant Batting, Wriddhiman Saha Keeping

Pant As a Specialist Batsman and Saha As Wicket-Keeper

Agarwal should replace Vihari in fourth Test. Pant to play as a specialist batsman, Saha as keeper. Maybe get Shardul Thakur or even T Natarajan in place of Navdeep Saini. #AUSvIND — Gautam Chauhan🏏 (@Gautamchauhan2) January 11, 2021

Include Both Pant and Saha in Playing XI for 4th Test?

Pant needs 2 improve his wk skills & till that time, mayb play 4 bowlers, & include both pant & Saha in the playing XI, in oversea conditions #INDvsAUSTest — Nikhil V Ranade 🇮🇳 (@nvr75) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine to Rahane After 3rd Test

Rahane made Saha to keep in absence of injured Pant and later on Pant comes to bat and scored 97. Meanwhile Tim Paine to Rahane: pic.twitter.com/nDOjPjCuPa — Urmit Shah (@iamurmitshah) January 11, 2021

Why Can't Pant and Saha Play Together?

If Bairstow, Foakes, Buttler; Wade and Paine; Latham and Watling can play together then what's the harm in playing Saha and Pant together. Saha can replace Vihari if reqd. Both will score same amt of runs... — Soham (@Soham718) January 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant Batting and Wriddhiman Saha Wicketkeeping is Best of Both Worlds

Rishabh batting and Saha keeping really is the best of both worlds #AusvInd — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 11, 2021

India, meanwhile, are fighting hard on the final day of the third Test to save the Test. The visitors started the day 309 runs behind and have so far lost three wickets. India still need 108 runs to win the Test while they must play 24 overs to save the Test match. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari are at the crease for India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).