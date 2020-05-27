Rohit Sharma Wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mumbai Indians’ Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene (View Post)

Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka's legendary batsman Mahela Jayawardene celebrates his 43rd birthday on Wednesday (May 27, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for the former batting sensation from all around the world. On the occasion, Rohit Sharma also took to his official Instagram account and extended wishes to the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI). Jayawardene was appointed for the job prior to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 and so far, he has done a commendable job by guiding MI to two titles. So, wishes from the captain of the franchise were set on the cards and Rohit didn't miss out on the opportunity. Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fielding Skills in His Latest Instagram Video.

“Many happy returns coach. You can bring the blue and gold together in Sri Lanka you can do it @mahela27,” wrote Rohit while sharing a picture of him with Jayawardene on Instagram. Sri Lankan Cricket team were a force to reckon with during Jayaweredene’s playing days. However, after he and Kumar Sangakkara bid adieu to the game in 2015, the team from the Island nations struggled in all the formats of the game. Nevertheless, it seems like Rohit feels that the induction of Jayewardene in Sri Lankan cricket board or coaching staff could well benefit the team. Rohit Sharma Unveils Story Behind His Famous Nickname ‘Hitman’ (Watch Video).

Rohit and Jayawardene were all set to join forces again in the 2020 edition of the T20 extravaganza. However, just like many major sporting events around the world, the gala tournament has also been called off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, if reports are to be believed, the ICC T20 World Cup T20 2020 is set to be postponed and IPL can take place in the October-November window.