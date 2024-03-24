The IPL 2024 has commenced, and it has already seen some blockbuster cricketing action over the last three days. Of the four teams that are yet to play a match, Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at their home in Jaipur, looking to kickstart their campaign with a win. Rajasthan Royals have put together a very decent looking squad with a good mix of Indian firepower in Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel along overseas starts like Jos Buttler and Trent Boult. For LSG, they are more dependent on their method and for them the challenge will be to thrive under pressure. Both the teams have done well recently and has unfinished business to take care of. For that, a winning start might be key. RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals failed to secure qualification last season after suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They were the runners-up of the 2022 edition and packed punch, yet a few factors made sure that they don't get over the line. This time they are better prepared, looking to overcome those hurdles and pose a serious contention for the trophy. They have added the likes of Rovman Powell. Tom Kohler Cadmore and Nandre Burger to their squad alongside Avesh Khan, whom they traded in. Avesh can be a key factor for them given Prasidh Krishna will miss his second consecutive IPL Season with injury. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Lucknow Super Giants had a support staff overhaul. With Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower moving to KKR and RCB, they have hired a new head coach in Justin Langer. Langer brings in a lot of experience and method which might help LSG cross the playoff hurdle they keep hitting each season. KL Rahul is likely to shift his batting position to middle order and Devdutt Padikkal, who was traded in from Rajasthan Royals is likely to replace him at the top. Nicholas Pooran has been in scintillating form this year and he is their X factor. Added to that, LSG has a rich depth of Indian fast bowling and a top spinner in Ravi Bishnoi. They will be confident that they will make a solid start to their campaign in the conditions of Jaipur.