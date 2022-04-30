Kumar Kartikeya Singh made his debut in the Indian Premier League as he was selected by Mumbai Indians in their starting XI for the IPL 2022 clash against Rajasthan Royals. The 24-year-old was a mid-season signing by the record champions as he replaced injured Mohammad Arshad Khan in the squad for the remainder of the tournament. RR vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2022.

Kartikeya was a part of the Mumbai Indians support team and has now signed with the main squad for the 2022 edition. The spinner represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit and has played 8 T20 games so far, taking nine wickets with an economy of just over 5.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh Lesser Known Facts

# Kartikeya Singh was part of MI's support team for IPL 2022

# He joined the first team as a replacement for Mohammad Arshad Khan

# MI signed the cricketer for INR 20 Lakh

# Kumar Kartikeya Singh has represented Madhya Pradesh in all three formats

# He has taken 9 wickets in 8 T20 matches

Kumar Kartikeya Singh was quick to make an impression on his IPL 2022 debut for Mumbai Indians. In his very first over in the competition, the spinner dismissed Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. He finished with the figures of 1/19 in four overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2022 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).