India would be taking on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Centurion on Boxing Day (December 26). The match would begin at 1:30 pm IST. After a brave performance in the 2018 tour, the Indian team now look all set to conquer the Proteas in South Africa in the three Test-match series. Since 2018, the Indian team has made it a habit of winning overseas and this time, Virat Kohli looks set to become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. He would, of course, have the support of a pretty balanced team with a very solid bench. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal Recall Journey of Playing Domestic Cricket Together to Representing India Ahead of 1st Test Against South Africa (Watch Video)

The South African outfit on the other hand, find themselves in a slight position of disadvantage after they lost Anrich Nortje to injury. Their team, compared to the 2018 tour, is relatively weaker without names like Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander and also Dale Steyn but they still are potent enough to pose a tough challenge to the ambitious Indian side.

SA vs IND 1stTest 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your keeper.

SA vs IND 1st Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (SA), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) and KL Rahul (IND) can be the batters.

SA vs IND 1st Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) can be the sole all-rounder.

SA vs IND 1st Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA) and Beuran Hendricks (SA) can comprise the bowling attack.

SA vs IND 1st Test 2021-22 Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (SA), Cheteshwar Pujara (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA) and Beuran Hendricks (SA).

Virat Kohli (IND) can be selected as the captain of your SA vs IND 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Team while Dean Elgar (SA) can be named as the vice-captain.

