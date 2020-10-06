Mumbai Indians continued their winning run in Indian Premier League 2020 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in match 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2020 (Tuesday). Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah reached personal best milestones in their IPL career as the record champions recorded a third straight victory in the competition to move to the top of the team standings. MI vs RR Highlights IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 Runs.

After electing to bats firs. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave MI a decent start, but the record champions lagged behind after losing few quick-wickets. However, a brilliant cameo from Hardik Pandya and career-high IPL score by Siryakumar Yadav saw Mumbai Indians reach a mammoth score of 193/4 in their twenty overs. Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Takes Blinder to Dismiss Jos Buttler, Sachin Tendulkar Can’t Stop Praising him!

While chasing, Rajasthan Royals lost a wicket in the very first over and never recovered from that. However, Jos Buttler with a brilliant knock gave some hope to the inaugural champions but career-best IPL figures by Jasprit Bumrah meant RR couldn’t capitalize on that. Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar also picked up crucial wickets. Hardik Pandya Survives Jofra Archer's Beamer But Suryakumar Yadav Hit With Bouncer During MI vs RR IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

Fans and several members of the cricket fraternity were very impressed with the display put on by the record champions as they won yet another game by completely dominating it and praised the team on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Sachin Tendulkar

A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling. They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight.#MIvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020

Aakash Chopra

#MI continues to dominate. Looks like that this week will make the gap wider between the best teams and the ones that’ll be playing catch-up. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2020

This win propels Mumbai Indians to the top of the Indian Premier League after their fourth win of the season. This is the first time Mumbai have won against Rajasthan in near five years. The record champions next face two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the similar Stadium on October 16 and would be looking to continue that winning run.

