Sanjay Manjrekar Reacts After Being Dropped From BCCI’s Commentary Panel, Says Decision Accepted

Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian batsman and a renowned commentator, has reacted to the news of him being dropped from the BCCI commentary panel. Manjrekar, who in the past have found himself embroiled in controversy with the fans for his comments on certain players, put out a tweet to inform his fans that commentary was a ‘privilege’ and that he never took it as ‘an entitlement.’ Manjrekar also said he will always respect the decision BCCI takes even if he is excluded from the commentary panel. Reports had earlier claimed the Indian cricket board was not happy with Manjrekar’s commentary and was to drop him from the commentary panel for IPL 2020 As well as future India matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Takes Sly Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After He Is Dropped From BCCI Commentary Team (See Post).

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that,” said the 54-year-old in his tweet. “Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional.” Sourav Ganguly Opens Up on Sanjay Manjrekar's Exit From BCCI's Commentary Team, Says 'Do Not Jump to Conclusions'.

A report in Mumbai Mirror had earlier quoted a BCCI source saying that the apex Indian cricket board wasn’t happy with 111-time capped former Indian international and was planning to drop him from the board’s commentary panel for both IPL 2020, which is now postponed to April 15 instead of March 29 due to global outbreak of coronavirus.

“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our mind. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report. Reports also claim that Manjrekar was missing from Dharamsala where India were to play South Africa in the 1st ODI of a three-match series.

Other top-level BCCI commentators, like Sunil Gavaskar, Murli Karthik and Laxman Sivaramkrishan, were however said to be present at the venue. But the match was washed out due to rain and the series was also later called off due to the coronavirus outbreak and government advisories and travel restrictions.

Manjrekar, according to speculations, will not only be dropped from commentating on any international matches involving India but will also be dropped from commentary panel for IPL 2020. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also asked on the matter and although he confirmed that Manjrekar wasn’t part of the now-suspended ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI chief refused to reveal about future plans.