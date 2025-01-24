Rohit Sharma grabs attention wherever the Indian Test and ODI captain goes. Fans, who turned out in huge numbers at BKC on Day 2 of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir, were seen chanting the iconic ' Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' statement while the local favourite player fielded near the boundary line. Sharma could also be seen smiling upon hearing the chants at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Former Mumbai Indians Teammate Yudhvir Singh Gets Rid Of Ace Batter During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video)

'Rohit, Rohit' Chants Fill BKC

The crowd started loudly chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma When Rohit came to field on the boundary line.🥹❤️🔥 The craze and love for boss @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DM6v1Ns8c2 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)