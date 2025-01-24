In cricket, catches can be a difference-maker in winning or losing. Paras Dogra, who is leading Jammu and Kashmir against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, showcased his fielding skills, taking a Superman-Esque catch to dismiss opposition captain Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2 of the encounter at BKC. Rahane wanted to play the drive on a fuller ball by Yudhvir Singh but found a diving Paras at mid-off that halted the Mumbaikar's innings on 16. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Former Mumbai Indians Teammate Yudhvir Singh Gets Rid Of Ace Batter During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Flying Paras!

What. A. Catch 😮 J & K captain Paras Dogra pulls off a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane 🔥#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/oYXDhqotjO pic.twitter.com/vAwP5vY28P — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2025

