Sri Lanka (SL) will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sixth match of Round 1 in the T20 World Cup 2022 on 18 October (Tuesday) at Kardinia Park in Geelong, Australia. The match will begin at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs UAE T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated

Both Sri Lanka and UAE lost their opening matches in round 1. 2022 Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka disappointed everyone with their unusual performance and lost to minnows Namibia by a huge margin of 55 runs. UAE, on the other hand, lost to the Netherlands by 3 wickets after defending a paltry score of 111 runs. For either side, losing their second group match in round 1 of the T20I World Cup 2022 will put them on the brink of early disqualification from the race of the T20IWorld Cup 2022 title.

SL vs UAE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

SL vs UAE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL vs UAE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Basil Hameed (UAE), Chamika Karunaratne (SL), Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE) could be our all-rounders.

SL vs UAE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Zahoor Khan (UAE) could form the bowling attack

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Kusal Mendis (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

