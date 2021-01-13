Sri Lanka and England are taking on each other in the first Test match which starts on January 14 2021. The game will be hosted at the Galle Cricket Stadium. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for England vs Sri Lanka 1ST Test 2021 but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. This is will England’s six Test assignment in the ICC World Test Championship. England was supposed to play a total of four Test matches against Sri Lanka but that got postponed. After completing a couple of Tests against Sri Lanka, the team is all set to play four Tests against India which begins in February. Moeen Ali Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus Ahead of Sri Lanka vs England Test Series, All-Rounder Undergoes Isolation.

Both the teams have their share of headaches to deal with. While the hosts are dealing with a few injury concerns after their series against South Africa, the visitors have also suffered from a massive blow in form of Moeen Ali. The all-rounder was tested positive for COVID-19 just before the series. So both teams would be looking to brush aside their share of trials for the game ahead Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 sides.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. Jos Buttler (ENG) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Joe Root (ENG), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Kusal Perera (SL), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Chris Woakes (ENG) should ideally be selected as the only all-rounder for your IND vs AUS Dream11 team.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers Jack Leach (ENG), Dom Bess (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Stuart Broad (ENG) are the five bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for SL vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Kusal Perera (SL), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Jack Leach (ENG), Dom Bess (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Stuart Broad (ENG)

Joe Root (ENG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

