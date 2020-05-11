Suresh Raina Reveals Wife Priyanka Is Lionel Messi Fan but to Him & Other CSK Teammates ‘MS Dhoni Is Messi’

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Suresh Raina has revealed that wife Priyanka is a huge fan of Lionel Messi and follows the Barcelona superstar. But to him and other cricketers at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni is everything. With cricketing events across the globe either suspended or cancelled most cricketers have been forced to stay inside their own homes. Some have taken to social media and engage with the fans to keep themselves busy among them is Raina, who has been quite active on social media and have regularly chatted with the fans and has also kept them posted about his whereabouts. MS Dhoni New Look: Unshaved CSK Captain Makes Rare Appearance in Ziva’s Video, Resembles Original Thala in Grey-Beard.

Recently, the veteran Indian and CSK batsman was asked about his wife’s favourite sportsman and Raina had this to say: “Actually she is more into soccer and a big fan of Messi and for us Mahi Bhai is Messi.” He also added that “Every time she comes to the game she keeps asking me why ‘mahi bhai’ keeps the helmet behind him while keeping and why we can’t play cricket on one side and need to change sides. It’s cute.” 'Ye Bewakoof Kisi Aur Ko Banana’: Mohammed Shami Recalls How MS Dhoni Scolded Him During India’s 2014 Tour of New Zealand.

Now Dhoni has been on a self-imposed exile from cricket for almost a year now and has not played since India’s exit from ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup in July last year. The former Indian captain initially went on a two-month break after India’s return from England to train with his paramilitary regiment but has surprisingly not made any comments on any possible return. He was supposed to return to cricket fold with the IPL 2020 and even participated in CSK’s preparatory camp before the camp was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was joined by [Ambati] Rayudu, [Murali] Vijay and all in the fitness camp. Then Mahi bhai joined us,” Raina had earlier said in an Instagram Live session with SportsTak. “If you ask me I think he was striking the ball pretty well and the bat flow seemed quite good. He never looked better.” Dhoni even hit a 91-ball 123 in a practice game against the local side but his return has been put to doubt with the lockdown and the pandemic.