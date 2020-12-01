A white cat vibing to Turkish street musician Bilal Goregen’s song has taken the internet by storm. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) also joined the bandwagon and shared a morphed video of the cat enjoying the dance of cricket stars. For the unversed, Bilal – a visually impaired musician – performed a cover of popular Finnish song ‘Ievan polkka.’ The clip of his performance garnered a lot of attention on social media but his video gained even more momentum after a netizen added an animated white-cat jamming to the track. The morphed clip ignited a meme fest on Twitter, and ICC was not going to stay behind. ICC Teases David Warner Over His Love for TikTok Videos in Their Latest Twitter Post.

Taking to Twitter, the apex cricket body shared their version of the viral clip in which the cat is enjoying cricketers’ dance moves instead of the Turkish musician. The hilarious clip featured dance videos of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Jemimah Rodrigues and several other cricket stars. Fans were left in splits after coming across ICC’s antics as the comment section got flooded in no time. ICC Trolls Part-Time Bowlers on Twitter, Posts Hilarious Meme.

Here's The Clip Shared By ICC!!

Meanwhile, Cricket action is in full song after the coronavirus-induced break. As of now, India are contesting with Australia in the ODI series, South Africa and England are battling it out in the T20I series while West Indies and New Zealand are set to meet each other in a two-match Test series. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness great cricket action ahead.

