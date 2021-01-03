Five Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are under the scanner for allegedly breaching the bio-secure bubble during their visit to a Melbourne-based restaurant. While Cricket Australia and BCCI are investigating on the matter, reports suggest that Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya also broke the COVID-19 protocols during the limited-overs leg of the tour. Although the two cricket stars are back in India, smh.com.au reported that Kohli and Pandya went to a baby store on December 7 without their masks on. As per the rules, players are allowed to go outdoors but they must be in their masks. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant & Others Set to Travel Sydney With Team India Amid Alleged Bio-Bubble Breach.

Supporting the claim, the Instagram page of the shop also shared Kohli and Pandya's pictures in which the duo aren't wearing any masks. The report further states that the matter wasn't reported as it was a minor instance. Notably, Australia is one of those countries where the COVID-19 situation is under control. Hence, the cricketers got the allowance to moving outdoors. Still, their actions must be under the guidelines set by the Australian government. Outside World Shut, Rohit Sharma and Boys Focused on Sydney Test, Say Sources.

Here Are Pictures from Kohli and Pandya's Visit To The Baby Store!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Village | Shop for Baby! (@babyvillage)

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya flew to India following the conclusion of three ODIs and as many T20Is. On the other hand, Virat Kohli flew back home after the first Day-Night Test for the expected birth of his first child.

While many fans and experts claimed that Australia will thrash the visitors in Kohli's absence, the visitors – after losing the first Day-Night Test by eight wickets – made a brilliant comeback in the second Test and won the encounter by eight wickets. As of now, the four-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1. The third and penultimate match takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and will get underway on January 7.

