2020 was indeed a manhoos year for many and for many reasons altogether. However, for a select few, it was a year of happiness. For instance, while cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child, baby boy Agastya, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma announced that they were all set to welcome their first baby. Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

And with Anushka all set to deliver her baby in January 2021, hubby Virat Kohli, returned to India after the India vs Australia test series to be by wifey's side. Same went for Hardik, who stayed for the entire series, unlike Kohli, as he returned to the country to be with his family. Anushka Sharma Opens Up on Co-Parenting With Virat Kohli, Says ‘We Don’t Want to Raise a Child in Public Eye’.

Given both cricketers had returned from other countries, they obviously underwent the COVID-19 tests and on testing negative, they rung in the New Year together with two other couple friends of theirs.

Check Out Virat Kohli's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat also captioned the image, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021"

While a heavily pregnant Anushka looked a million bucks in a short floral number paired with flats, Virat complimented his lady love in a black shirt and black pants. Hardik went for his usual printed shirt while Natasa looked sexy in a black netted number. Well, Happy New Year 2021 ya'll!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).