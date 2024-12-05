The standoff between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has continued so far over the venue for the ICC Champions Trophy and it has sparked quite a lot of controversy as well as debate. While the PCB accepted the idea of a hybrid model after initially rejecting it completely with the BCCI not willing to send the India national cricket team to Pakistan, it then went ahead and proposed conditions, stating that the Pakistan national cricket team would not travel to India for any future events as well. Amid the controversy which has ultimately led to a big delay in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement, Shoaib Akhtar has made a massive claim, stating that Virat Kohli is 'dying to play in Pakistan'. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Delay Continues As BCCI Not Willing to Accept PCB's Conditions on Hybrid Model: Report.

In a TV show that also included former Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Akhtar stated that India is more willing to play in Pakistan than Pakistan themselves. "Virat Kohli dying to play in Pakistan." Now it is no secret that the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among other big names in the India national cricket team have a good amount of followers in Pakistan and the ex-Pakistan national cricket team pacer further went on to add that the TV rights and sponsorships would go 'off the roof' if India played in Pakistan while also stating that it was the government does not want the Indian cricket team to cross the border and play in Pakistan. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's What UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali Has To Say (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Dying to Play in Pakistan, Says Shoaib Akhtar

“Virat Kohli and BCCI dying to play in Pakistan.” Shoaib Akhtar ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/r7RamVY2fT — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakartarar_) December 4, 2024

India have not toured Pakistan since 2008 when the Mumbai terror attack took place that helped several dead. India and Pakistan only meet in ICC (International Cricket Council) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had stressed on the fact that it is not right that Pakistan could go to India and play cricket while India do not travel to Pakistan to feature in any competition.

