The controversy around ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues to grow with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not willing to accept the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s conditions for the hybrid model. The PCB had stated that they would accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025 but not without a condition--Pakistan too would not travel to India for competing in future ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments. The Indian cricket board however has decided to decline this model which has caused the standoff between the two boards to continue. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement has been significantly delayed as a result of this fresh controversy. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's What UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali Has To Say (Watch Video).

According to The Telegraph, the BCCI informed the ICC that it would not accept the PCB's demands on the hybrid model which making it clear that there's no security threat in India. The Pakistan national cricket team had visited India for competing in the 2023 ODI World Cup. India for the uninitiated, is slated to host a number of ICC tournaments in the future, the likes of which include the T20 World Cup in 2026 (with Sri Lanka as the co-hosts), the Women's ODI World Cup in 2025 and also the Champions Trophy in 2029. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Makes Startling Revelation, 'Hybrid Model Had Already Been Signed Earlier'.

The controversy started when the BCCI refused to send the India national cricket team to Pakistan to compete in the mega tournament. The hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 would see India have their matches in Dubai or any other neutral venue, even if they end up qualifying for the semifinals as well as the final. India have not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which shook the nation.

