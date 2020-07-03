Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday (July 3) and wishes poured in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also extended greetings to the Turbanator but in a hilarious manner. Taking to his Instagram story, Kohli shared a throwback picture from a football match and poked fun at his teammate. In the pic, Harbhajan can be seen kicking the football in an uncanny way while Kohli is standing behind. While wishing Happy Birthday to his senior team member, the Indian skipper also asked Harbhajan to improve his kick. Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity In Wishing Turbanator.

"Oh balle Bhajju paa what a kick. Wishing you a very happy birthday paji. God bless. Kick improve krlo please," wrote Kohli while sharing the throwback picture. Fans must be aware of the fact that Kohli was quite chubby during his earlier days. Owing to the fact, Kohli also trolled himself by adding: "Throwback to fatter times" in the same picture. Have a look. Yuvraj Singh Relives Funny Moments Between Him and Harbhajan Singh As CSK Spinner Celebrates 40th Birthday.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kohli and Harbhajan have played a lot of cricket together and they seem like sharing a great bond too. In fact, during a T20I game against West Indies last year, Kohli was seen trolling Harbhajan by copying his bowling action and his expressions during a game.

As of now, the two cricket stars are enjoying a gala time at home amid the COVID-19 crisis. Their next assignment is likely to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is being planned to take place in October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).