Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar thanked Anand Mahindra on Twitter for gifting him the latest model of Thar SUV. As Team India registered the historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia, the Mahindra Group chairman announced to gift Thar SUV to six India players, including five who had made their debuts in the nail-biting four-match Test series. Alongside Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan were the ones who received the luxurious vehicle. While others are yet to react, Sundar took to his Twitter page and expressed gratitude to Anand Mahindra.

“Humbled by your kind gift Sir @anandmahindra. Thank you for all the support & encouragement that you give us youngsters. We will continue to do our best,” the off-spinner tweeted alongside a smile emoji. The 21-year-old was unexpectedly handed a Test debut in the fourth and deciding encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane. While his selection over Kuldeep Yadav raised many eyebrows, Sundar justified his selection with an all-round show. He scored 62 and 22 with the bat alongside scalping a three-wicket haul in Australia’s first innings. Thanks to his efforts, the visitors won by three wickets to lift the series. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the youngster expressed gratitude to Anand Mahindra. Washington Sundar Flaunts His 'Priceless Possessions', Shares Picture of his Father Holding Cricketer’s Test Cap.

View Tweet:

Humbled by your kind gift Sir @anandmahindra. Thank you for all the support & encouragement that you give us youngsters. We will continue to do our best. 😊 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 29, 2021

Sundar has been picked for the four-match home Test series against England and he’ll like to make a mark again. However, his place in the playing XI is not certain with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the ranks. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs ENG Test, T20I and ODI Series.

The first Test gets under on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The opening clash will also mark the return of international cricket to India after the COVID-19 halt and Virat Kohli’s men would be determined to extend their dominance at home.

