West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, With Time in IST?

The first two games in the Road Safety Series 2020, were very close and entertained the fans to the core. Now today we have the game between West Indies Legends and South Africa Legends at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In this article, we bring you the live streaming details of the match but before that let’s have a look at how the two teams have fared so far in the series. The West Indies Legends lost their last game against India Legends by seven wickets. Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details You Need to Know.

Openers Daren Ganga (32) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (61) were their top scorers in that game. The Caribbean legends made 150 run on the board for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, it was Virender Sehwag who set the stadium on fire with his knock of 74 from 54 balls. This included 11 fours and no sixes. The total proved to be quite an easy chase for the Indian Legends as they achieved the total in 18.2 overs. Talking about South Africa Legends, this will be their first game in the tournament. The team will be led by Jonty Rhodes.

When isWest Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The match between West Indies Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai March 11, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020? TV Channels in India

The Colours network are the official broadcasters of the tournament. Hence, the Road Safety Series Legends match between West Indies Legends andSouth Africa Legends will be telecasted on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020?

Fans unable to catch the live telecast of the game can watch the clash online as well. The West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legendsmatch in Road Safety World Series will be streamed live on Jio Tv as well as on the Voot app and website.