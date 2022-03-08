West Indies meet England in the 1st match of the three-Test series, on March 8, Tuesday. The game starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. After having been humbled 4-0 in the Ashes, England would have a point to prove when they face West Indies in this series. Joe Root's men were thoroughly outplayed in Australia and they would be more than eager to go up the ladder in the World Test Championship 2021-23 points table. England are currently right at the bottom of the pile with 10 points. West Indies vs England 2022: Richards-Botham Trophy Unveiled by Former Greats Ahead of Test Series

West Indies are just ahead of them at the eighth spot. The Caribbean side too has not have much of a great time in Test cricket, having lost their last series to Sri Lanka last year. Despite playing in home conditions, it would be a tough challenge for West Indies to take on England in this Richards-Botham Trophy and they would be pretty wary of it. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When to Watch West Indies vs England 1st Test 2022 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first Test match between West Indies and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 08, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The WI vs ENG match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs England 1st Test 2022, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, live telecast of the West Indies vs England series would not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. So fans in India would not be able to watch live action of the WI vs ENG 1st Test on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of West Indies vs England 1st Test 2022?

However, fans from India who wish to catch the live streaming online of the WI vs ENG Test series can surely log into FanCode. FanCode would provide live streaming of the WI vs ENG 1st Test for fans at a nominal subscription fee.

