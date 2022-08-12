New Zealand are in fine form in T20 cricket this year, winning all their eight matches in 2022. They will have the chance to wrap up the series versus West Indies when the two teams meet at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The pitch here is batting-friendly and this is where the hosts need to try and get their hard-hitting batters to get back in form. The hosts are enduring some tough times and the results have been frustrating for the fans. The loss to India recently showed that West Indies cricket is heading south and the two-time World Champions will need to improve considerably if they are to be considered as one of the favourites for the upcoming World Cup in Australia. West Indies versus New Zealand will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:00 AM IST. MI Emirates Sign Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult as Part of Star-Studded Team for UAE’s IL T20.

The form of skipper Nicholas Pooran continues to be a huge worry for the West Indies with the player failing to get the big scores. Shimron Hetmyer is another player with big reputation but has not been contributing much. Jason Holder in the lower middle order is an option for the home team if they are looking to score quickly and may be promoted higher up the order. The bowling looked flat in the series opener and needs a lot of improvement.

Kane Williamson was playing for New Zealand after a long time but that did not prevent him from becoming the top scorer for the BlackCaps in the opener. James Neesham is one player that gives the team the edge in the shortest format of the game with his ability to hit big. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are wicket-taking bowlers and West Indies will need to attack them from the onset.

When to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I 2022 (Know Date and Time)

The first T20I between West Indies and New Zealand takes place at Sabina Park in Kingston Jamaica. The WI vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 is scheduled to take place at 12:00 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 13, 2022 (Saturday).

How to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, the New Zealand tour of West Indies 2022 will not be telecast live on TV in India. So, no TV channel will provide NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the live action via live streaming option, more on that below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans interested in watching the NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 live streaming online can access FanCode. Users can find NZ vs WI live streaming on the FanCode website or app. New Zealand should win the contest and series with relative ease given the form they are in.

