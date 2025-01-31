Saqib Mahmood, a right-arm fast bowler born to British Pakistani parents from the Kashmir region has baffled the Indian national cricket team's batting order in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025. He scalped the big names in the top order: Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma, and captain Surya Kumar Yadav, all in a single over. His stellar performance made him achieve a historic feat no other English bowler managed to touch in the T20I format. He became the first bowler in the history of England national cricket team to pick three wickets in a single over. Saqib Mahmood Becomes First Player in International Cricket Bowl a Triple-Wicket Maiden in a T20 International, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Mahmood went on to scalp a maiden in that very over, the second over of the India vs England 4th T20I 2025. He finally got a chance in the ongoing T20I series, after not being selected for the first three. This was the 27-year-old's first over in the game. The player has prior experience playing for teams in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, and also the leagues in England. However, he hasn't yet played in the most popular domestic T20 league, the Indian Premier League aka the IPL. Saqib Mahmood Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Pakistan-Origin England Pacer Who Bowled a Triple-Wicket Maiden During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Which Team Saqib Mahmood is Part of in IPL 2025?

The pacer has been playing T20Is since his debut in 2019. The player has represented England in all three formats. He has been a part of multiple leagues all over the world. However, he is still not a part of the IPL and is not a part of the upcoming IPL 2025 either. Interestingly, he did not even get himself registered for the recently concluded IPL 2025 mega auctions.

