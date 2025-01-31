England national cricket team pacer Saqib Mahmood had a dream day with the ball during the fourth T20I against the India national cricket team at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 31. The right-arm speedster became the first England player and international cricket bowler to bowl a triple-wicket maiden over in a T20I match. The 27-year-old pacer achieved this during the second over of the India innings. Saqib Mahmood dismissed opener Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0), and captain Suryakumar Yadav (0), which derailed the India innings completely. Saqib Mahmood Becomes First Player in International Cricket Bowl a Triple-Wicket Maiden in a T20 International, Achieves Historic Feat During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

Saqib Mahmood's powerful physique and impressive pace meant that the England Cricket Board (ECB) kept a close eye on him since his teenage years. The promising cricketer earned his maiden England call-up after an impressive 2019 season for Lancashire. Saqib can move the new ball with the conventional swing and seam movement, which made him even more lethal.

The 27-year-old Saqib made his Test debut against the West Indies national cricket team in 2022. Since then, he has played two Tests for his country. The pacer has bagged six wickets till now. The star speedster made his T20I debut against the New Zealand national cricket team in November 2019. His ODI debut was against the South Africa national cricket team in February 2020. Since then, Saqib has scalped 14 wickets in nine ODIs till now.

Saqib Mahmood Quick Facts

Saqib Mahmood was born on February 25, 1997, in Birmingham.

The England national cricket team pacer did his education at Matthew Moss High School, Rochdale. 'Just Looking Like a WW000W' Fans React After Saqib Mahmood Takes Historic Triple-Wicket Maiden During IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025.

The Pakistan-origin cricketer has played several T20 leagues, including the Vitality Blast, Pakistan Super League, and Big Bash League. Saqib Mahmood has also featured in The Hundred Men's Competition.

The right-arm pacer became the first international cricket bowler to bowl a triple-maiden wicket over in a T20I match. Saqib achieved this historic feat during the fourth T20I against India in Pune in January 2025.

Saqib Mahmood can become a crucial member of the England national cricket team in all formats. The right-arm pacer can generate extra bounce from the pitch. Saqib can also move the ball both ways, which makes him a more lethal bowler.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).