What a cracker of a contest it turned out to be at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2021! West Indies and Bangladesh faced each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. West Indies walked away with a narrow margin of three runs and stayed alive for the semi-finals. In this article, we shall be talking about the stat highlights of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both parties. Bangladesh had won the toss and had opted to bowl. WI vs BAN Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23.

West Indies faced a couple of hiccups but Roston Chase who made his T20I debut in the game stabilised the innings and scored 39 runs. Wickets kept falling from the other end but most of the batsmen contributed in double digits. but Nicholas Pooran stood tall and scored 40 runs. The team has scored 142 runs in the first innings. But West Indies bowlers bowled tight and the bowlers got a wicket each. In the end, the team fell short by three runs. Check out the stat highlights of the game below:

#Andre Russell is now the eighth player to get run-out without facing a ball in the T20 World Cup. Daniel Vettori, Mohammad Amir, Misbah –Ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahela Jayawardena have been the names in this list.

#Roston Chase made his T20I debut for West Indies.

#Mahedi Hasan has dismissed Chris Gayle four times in six T20Is.

#West Indies failed to hit a single six in the first 15 overs of the T20I game for the first time since 2011.

#Shakib Al Hasan opened the batting for the first time in T20Is.

Nicholas Pooran was made the man of the match for his stunning performance of 40 runs. With this, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bangladesh has been virtually out of the semi-final race.

