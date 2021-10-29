West Indies and Bangladesh will face off against each other in this must-win encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021. The Super 12 clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 29, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are winless so far and will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, we bring you WI vs BAN live score updates from T20I World Cup along with commentary. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Australia Rises Up on Points Table After A Win Against Sri Lanka.

West Indies are the defending champions but have been underwhelming so far in the competition as they have failed to display convincing performances so far. The Caribbean outfit was bowled out for their lowest total in World T20s against England while South Africa registered an 8-wicket win over them.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have endured a similar fate as they remain without a win in this competition after the opening two games. The Mahmudullah-led side were on the losing end of a high-scoring encounter against Sri Lanka and then were dominated by England in their previous game.

Now with both teams entering the match on the back of successive defeats, a win holds much importance as they look to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive. A defeat will all but confirm one team’s exit from the competition.