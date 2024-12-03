When we think of the richest cricketers in the world, fans imagine big players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. But they are not even close in terms of wealth, to Aryaman Birla who played first-class cricket and was a member of the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise Rajasthan Royals’ 2018 squad. Aryaman’s wealth primarily comes from his role in the family business, the Aditya Birla Group, with an estimated net worth of ₹70,000 crore. Aryaman Birla, son of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla was inducted into the Aditya Birla Group as director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) in 2023 and that sky-rocketed his net worth. Sadly, though Aryaman announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 22. Aryaman Birla After Being Retained by Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2019 Auction Scores Maiden First Class Ton.

Confirming his retirement, he wrote on Instagram, "I've felt trapped. I've pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and wellbeing above all else, We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings."

Memorable Performances from Aryaman Birla

He made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 25 November 2017. After some meaningful innings, the turning point in his career came in the MP vs Bengal match where Aryaman Birla ground his way to an unbeaten 103 off 189 balls to force a draw. Birla also highlighted that people started recognising him as a cricketer instead of a Businessman’s son. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he said "Performances are the best way of earning trust and respect, so when I started scoring runs, people started seeing me in a different light. When I first came to MP, I was known more by my last name. I kept hearing 'Birla's son, Birla's grandson.' But through my performances, I changed perceptions, they started seeing me differently.” Aryaman Birla, Former Rajasthan Royals Batsman, Takes Sabbatical From Cricket Due to Anxiety

"That's been my biggest achievement so far. Recently someone came and asked me 'you're so seedha saadha (simple and straightforward), we didn't even know you're from the Birla family.' That to me was a sign of change." He was later picked up by the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in 2018, but after two seasons with the franchise, the youngster couldn’t break into the first team, and injuries kept him away from the action. RR eventually released him in November 2019. In December 2019, Birla announced an "indefinite sabbatical from cricket". Later he never took the field nearly confirming his retirement from the sport.

