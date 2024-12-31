The year 2024 has come to a close and Indian cricket might not be at a very good place right now. Rohit Sharma and co have just lost a Boxing Day Test match against Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and with that has also gone the opportunity of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 for the third consecutive time Down Under. Question marks are being raised on the impact that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Test team with uncertainty cast on their future, in the longest format of the game. And while it might be a difficult time as a Team India fan, let's rewind a bit and look back at one of Indian cricket's biggest triumphs in 2024- the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Year Ender 2024: India Cricket Team’s Long Wait for ICC Trophy Finally Ended in 2024, Secure T20 World Cup.

When Suryakumar Yadav completed that sensational catch on the boundary line to send David Miller packing, legions of Indian cricket fans, not just those who were in Barbados that day, but millions across the globe, could breathe a massive sigh of relief. Minutes later, India were able to finally win an ICC trophy, ending a massive wait of 11 years. In these years, the Men in Blue had come agonisingly close at times but the endings were always heartbreaking. This time, fans were able to go from despair to euphoria as the Indian cricket team achieved a historic win in Barbados, one that would be celebrated by hundreds in a memorable victory parade, days later. Let's relive how it all transpired.

Group Stage Dominance

India bossed proceedings in the group stage, with seven points from four matches. But at times, the games weren't always one-sided and that added to the thrill that India's victorious campaign had. Out of four scheduled games, India were able to play three with the contest against Canada abandoned due to wet outfield. In these three games, fans were treated to some unforgettable moments. And probably for the first time in a T20 World Cup campaign, India's bowlers were able to outshine the batters. Year Ender 2024: From USA Beating Pakistan to Afghanistan Stunning Australia, a Look at Some Biggest Upsets in Cricket This Year.

A dominant victory over Ireland was how India kickstarted its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign but what followed in their next game against Pakistan couldn't have been remotely imagined by the craziest of cricket fans. Batting first, India were shot out for just 119 on the back of a dismal batting performance that left millions stunned. But the match had some more thrill in store as the Indian bowlers and fielders produced a masterclass in defending a small total in a T20I game. India were able to beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller and Jasprit Bumrah stood out with a magnificent 3/14 in his four overs. The match against USA was equally exciting with Arshdeep Singh standing out with 4/9 this time as India, despite stuttering, managed to chase down a low total.

Redemption Over Australia and England

Victory is sweet but revenge is sweeter. India's T20 World Cup winning campaign was thrilling alright but it didn't come without the side achieving a bit of redemption. England had handed India one of its biggest defeats in a T20 World Cup match after Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put the Men in Blue to the sword, outclassing them by 10 wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. A year ago, Australia had shattered the hearts of millions of Indian fans worldwide by beating India in the final of the ODI World Cup in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Yearend Special: A Look at Five Memorable Moments in Indian Cricket in 2024.

Rohit Sharma and his team went to the field against Australia in a crucial Super Eight contest. And Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to show how dangerous he could be on his day. In a brutal batting display, the captain took Mitchell Starc to the cleaners, hitting him for 29 runs off one over, including four sixes and one four. Rohit finished with 92 runs off 41 deliveries as India were able to set a daunting 206-run target for Australia. The bowlers then stepped up and despite an onslaught from Travis Head--India's tormentor-in-chief of late, Australia failed to get past the finish line, falling 24 runs short of the target, a defeat which eventually ended their T20 World Cup campaign. Redemption for the ODI World Cup final defeat was achieved.

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Video Highlights

With the Super Eight stage done and dusted, India had their task cut out against reigning champions England in the semifinal. The action was delayed due to rain in Guyana but fans were treated to a classic once the game resumed. India batted first like they had in 2022 and scored 171/7, once again due to Rohit Sharma's aggressive 57 with Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (23) being among the other major contributors. The bowlers, much like they had done throughout the campaign, stamped their authority on the contest and this time, it was the duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who shared six wickets between them. Revenge was served once again as Jos Buttler and co were knocked out after being bundled for 103 runs. Year Ender 2024: From Ravi Ashwin to Shikhar Dhawan, A Look at Top Indian Cricket Stars Who Retired This Year.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Video Highlights

Stifling South Africa in the Final

The T20 World Cup 2024 final witnessed a clash between two teams that hadn't lost a single game so far in the tournament. And that itself was just the precursor to the thrill the final would go on to produce. India, much like they had for a good part of the tournament, batted first and scored 176/7. And a big part of these runs came from the bat of Virat Kohli, who has had a string of low scores throughout the T20 World Cup. India were reduced to 34/3 at one stage and the picture looked pretty grim for the Men in Blue. But like he had done on most occasions, Virat Kohli stepped up and crafted one of the best knocks in a T20 World Cup final as he struck 76 off 59 and stitched a 72-run partnership with Axar Patel (47). Shivam Dube also starred with a 27-run cameo off 16 deliveries.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Video Highlights

The bowlers then gave India a good start, reducing South Africa to 12/2 before the Proteas hit back with a 58-run stand between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs. And that was followed by two more crucial partnerships, the last of which threatened to take the game away from India. Heinrich Klaasen struck Axar Patel for 24 runs in the 15th over to take the equation to 30 runs needed off as many balls. And it seemed that another heartbreak was to come India's way. But Jasprit Bumrah and the bowlers had other ideas. The subsequent over by Bumrah yielded just four runs and Hardik Pandya in the 17th, got the big wicket of Klaasen off the first delivery.

The 18th bowled by Bumrah produced just two runs and one wicket and South Africa were left needing 16 runs off the final six balls. After a tumultuous IPL as Mumbai Indians' captain, Hardik Pandya gained a bit of redemption for himself. Dismissing David Miller with the first ball thanks to that exceptional Suryakumar Yadav catch, Hardik Pandya and India were able to restrict South Africa to 169/8. After 11 years, India won an ICC trophy and the Men in Blue were T20 world champions after a wait of 17 years!

Amidst all the celebrations, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20I cricket as the two titans brought an end to what has been memorable careers in the shortest format.

