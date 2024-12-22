Mumbai, December 22: The year 2024 has been filled with some top India cricketing stars bringing the curtain down on their remarkable cricketing careers. While some considered taking international retirements, some stars decided to bid adieu to certain formats to prolong their careers. Here is a look at star India cricketers who decided to take retirement this year. A Look at Highest Wicket-Takers for India in 2024: From Jasprit Bumrah to Ravi Ashwin, Check Full List.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo credit: Instagram @shikhardofficial)

India's seasoned opener, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket in August. In 167 appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/@indiancricketteam)

The Indian stalwart Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I format after India lifted the T20 World Cup title in Barbados. In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma at nets. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

Along with Virat Kohli, Rohit also decided to retire from the T20I format after the marquee event which ended in Barbados. With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is one of the format's best scorers. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja With T20 World Cup Trophy (Photo Credits: @BCCI and @ICC/X)

Along with Virat and Rohit, Jadeja also retired from the T20I format after India's sensational victory. Jadeja made his T20I debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder played a total of 74 matches where he managed to snap 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and went on to score a total of 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 in the shortest format of the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

The seasoned off-spinner became the latest player to join the list. He announced his international retirement after India's third Test against Australia in Brisbane earlier this week. In 287 matches for India, Ashwin took 765 wickets and scored 4.344 runs.