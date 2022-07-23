Reigning Serie A champions are set to compete in their second pre-season game as they are slated to take on Hungarian side Zalaegerszegi TE on Saturday, July 23. The match would be played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Rossoneri would be high on confidence after winning their last pre-season fixture against FC Koln. They clinched the Serie A title last term and solid performances in the pre-season can give them the momentum they need ahead of the new season next month. Paulo Dybala Transfer: AS Roma Announce Signing of Argentine Attacker While Raising Awareness for Missing Children (See Pics and Video)

Zalaegerszegi on the other hand, are heading to this game with a 1-1 draw against Vasas in a club friendly. Ahead of this match, let us take a look into the live streaming and telecast details of the same.

When is AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE friendly clash will be played at the ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg on July 23, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 09:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of AC Milan vs Zalaegerszegi TE, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans would not be able to watch live streaming of this match either. But they would surely be able to follow live updates of this game on AC Milan's social media handles.

