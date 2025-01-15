Arsenal will be looking to overcome their woeful defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the league when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. The Gunners will feel they are involved in the title race, where they are chasing league leaders Liverpool. But another season without a trophy could dent the confidence of the squad and manager Mikel Arteta. Their rivals Spurs have endured three defeats in the last five matches and needed extra time to defeat non-league side Tamworth. Manager Ange Postecoglou is under tremendous pressure to turn around their fortunes. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the game for Arsenal with injuries while Riccardo Calafiori will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Kai Havertz came under a lot of criticism for his woeful finishing in the last game and it will be interesting to see if he starts here. Leandro Trossard should get a chance on the wings. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will be the key players for the side in midfield.

Rodrigo Bentancur misses out again for Spurs, this time though, the fitness issues while the likes of Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, and Guglielmo Vicario are already out longterm. Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-min Son, and Dominic Solanke form the front three for the home team with James Maddison as the playmaker. Pape Matar Sarr will be deployed to break the opposition passing line. Check out Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match details and viewing options below.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will play home game against Tottenham on the match-week 21 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 16. Check out Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It should be a cracking game of contest with Arsenal securing a 2-0 victory.

