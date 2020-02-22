Bengaluru FC vs Atletico de Kolkata ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs ATK in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK FC (Photo Credits: Twitter/Roy Krishna)

Bengaluru FC will face Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) FC in the match 88 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. The encounter will be played on February 22 (Saturday) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the teams have already qualified for the semi-finals but will aim to enter the next round with momentum on their side. The Defending Champions Bengaluru will miss the services of some key players including Sunil Chettri which certainly makes ATK the favourites to win the game. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of BFC vs ATK game. Bengaluru FC Vs ATK FC - Live Football Score.

Speaking of the two sides performances in the ongoing season, the ATK side has clinched 10 of the 17 games they played are placed the second position in the team standings with 33 points. Striker Roy Krishna has been performing consistently for the side and is even the highest goal-scorer on ISL 2019-20. On the other hand, Bengaluru have taken the third spot with eight victories from 17 games, accumulating 29 points. Skipper Sunil Chettri and goal-keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have played a crucial role in their side’s success.

When is Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, Hero ISL 2018–19 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

The 88th match of Indian Super League (ISL) Season 6 will see a battle between ATK and Bengaluru FC. The contest will take place at at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on February 22 (Saturday). The clash is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, Hero ISL 2018–19 Football Match?

Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC Match in Indian Super League 2019-20 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network as it is the official broadcaster of ISL 2019-20 in India. Fans can watch the BFC vs ATK match live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD respectively on television channels.

Where to Watch Free Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru FC vs ATK FC, Hero ISL 2018-19 Football Match?

The viewers who are not able to catch the live telecast on TV can watch the match on the live streaming service, i.e. Hotstar too. Also, they will be able to read live updates of ATK vs BFC, ISL 2018-19 match here.

The two sides last locked horns on December 25, 2019, where the two time-champions came on top with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from David Williams. Well, the ATK team will eye to replicate the history while Bengaluru will not want to disappoint their home crowd.