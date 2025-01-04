Arsenal have got some of their form back as they climbed to the second position in the Premier League 2024-25 league table with back-to-back victories in their last two matches. Arsenal could move three points behind the leaders Liverpool of they claim a third successive victory at the Amex Stadium against Brighton on Saturday and stretch their unbeaten run to ten Premier League games in the process. Mikel Arteta's men kicked off the New Year with a resounding 3-1 success over Brentford, their first three points of 2025. With the form-slump of Manchester City and the stutter of Chelsea, Arsenal's resurgence have taken them to their well-known number two position. Although they will desperately need a win here to challenge Liverpool. Mohamed Salah Hints At Liverpool Exit, Says ‘It’s My Last Year In The Club’ (Watch Video).

Fabian Hurzeler started his tenure with Brighton well by suffering just one defeat in his opening nine games in charge, and that good form continued. It was only a month ago that his side occupied fourth spot in the table having beaten Manchester City and Bournemouth back-to-back, but things have faltered since. December was a disappointing month for the Seagulls, as they picked up just five points from their six matches. They are struggling to prevent goals going in to turn one point into three. Arsenal are a dangerous side from set pieces and compact out of possession, if Brighton are not careful, they can suffer once again.

When is Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brighton will host Arsenal in their next Premier League 2024-25 encounter. The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be played at the GAmerican Express Stadium, Falmer, England and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, January 4. Check out live streaming and viewing options for the Brighton vs Arsenal match. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool vs Manchester United Is Rivalry for Ages but Looks Like Mismatch Now.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brighton vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Brighton vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. in exchange of a subscription fee. Expect a game where Arsenal holds possession for long and secures a narrow victory.

