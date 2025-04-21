Mumbai, April 21: Bayer Leverkusen's grasp on the Bundesliga trophy loosened further after Carlo Boukhalfa's late equaliser for St. Pauli cancelled out Patrik Schick's opener in a battling 1-1 draw at the Millerntor. The home side started brightly, putting pressure on the champions and creating several early chances. However, it was Patrik Schick who broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute. The Czech striker rose highest to meet Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick, nodding home to give Leverkusen the lead. Harry Kane Scores 60th Bundesliga Goal As Bayern Munich Beats FC Heidenheim To Close In on the Title.

Despite St. Pauli's efforts, including a powerful shot from Carlo Boukhalfa that forced a save from Lukas Hradecky, the visitors held their advantage going into the break, Bundesliga reports. The second half saw tensions rise while St. Pauli's persistence nearly paid off in the 74th minute when Morgan Guilavogui found the net.

St Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Match Highlights

That effort would be ruled out for handball, however. It would matter little to the home supporters soon afterwards when the hosts' determination was rewarded with 12 minutes to go. Following a free-kick from Danel Sinani, Hradecky fumbled the save, allowing Boukhalfa to pounce and slot home the equaliser.

Leverkusen pushed for a winner, with Grimaldo forcing a save from Nikola Vasilj, but St. Pauli held firm to secure a valuable point while severely damaging Leverkusen's already slim hopes of catching leaders Bayern. Boukhalfa was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for being instrumental in St. Pauli's resilient performance against the champions.

The midfielder not only scored the crucial equaliser but also posed a constant threat throughout the match. He recorded the most shots (four) of any player on the pitch and covered significant ground, showcasing his box-to-box capabilities. Union Berlin and Stuttgart Set Bundesliga Record With Eight Goals Before Halftime.

"Too many differences in results this season, which is why Bayern's lead is so large. The season isn't over yet, but we have to accept the moment we're in. We want to do better," Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso said.

"It was a very intense game against St.Pauli. We didn't start well but then we reacted well, with more control and pace. In the second-half, St.Pauli increased the pressure and we conceded the equaliser after a few set-pieces," Alonso added.

Leverkusen will take on FC Augsburg next weekend knowing there is no room for a slip up. With just 4 matchdays remaining, league leaders Bayern Munich require just 5 points to claim the Meisterschale.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).